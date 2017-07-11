Your 2 Cents: New Left Lane Law To Take Effect Nov. 1 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Your 2 Cents: New Left Lane Law To Take Effect Nov. 1



Come November 1, it's more likely we will be ticketed $235 for just cruising in the left lane of Oklahoma highways instead of using it strictly to pass slower vehicles.  

I think it will help to get some of the dawdlers out of the passing lane.

Here's what you had to say: 

Dennis first, "Now the taxpayers can't use lanes they paid for?"

You paid for prisons too, but you can't just go sleep in there whenever you want to.   

And T Ray adds, "You CAN use those lanes... for passing. Because that is what they are for."

Casey writes, "It works like a charm in Colorado and almost everyone there abides by it. It's glorious. Not sure Oklahomans have the intellectual ability.." 

Rachel says, "I like it a lot! I can't tell you the amount of times I've been stuck behind somebody going slow in the left lane and people passing on the right"

Rick argues, "We can now get ticketed for not excusing ourselves from the left lane so others can break the law."

Brenda thinks the new law is a waste of time: "No, it won't work, people will think it doesn't mean them."

Finally, JA chimes in, "Too bad it wasn't in effect today when the idiot in front of me was doing 50 on I-40. Sadly, I was trapped."

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's YOUR 2 Cents.

  • Send Kelly Your 2 Cents

    Thanks so much for giving me Your 2 Cents. I read every e-mail I get and appreciate your comments. Be looking for Your 2 Cents Monday through Friday on NEWS 9 at 10. Thanks so much, Kelly Ogle, NEWS 9 Anchor

