Two Arrested, Accused Of Having 11-Year-Old Smoke Meth

Investigators in Logan County arrested two people after an 11-year-old smoked meth.

Investigators said Michael Crick, 21, and his girlfriend, Kirsten Burrows, 18, were supposed to take her 11-year-old stepbrother to a skate park in Guthrie last Friday, but that didn't happen.

Instead, authorities said they went to a home somewhere in the city limits and gave the boy a glass pipe containing meth.

Court filings alleged they "held a lighter to the pipe and instructed the minor child to smoke it."

"It is a sad case. It is very dangerous for someone that age to be smoking meth. I mean, it's dangerous for someone to be smoking it at any age, not necessarily just a minor," said Logan County sheriff's office Sgt. Greg Valencia.

Investigators said their parents reported the alleged crime, and the two were arrested the next day.

"The thing about this is, is the parents -- they took appropriate measures to ensure that child's safety and take that child's safety and take that child to the hospital and have him checked. He seems to be OK," said Valencia.

When investigators searched the suspect home, court filings showed they found marijuana, a scale, pipes and a notebook with "handwritten instructions for 'cooking' methamphetamine."

Both Crick and Burrows face drug and child neglect complaints.