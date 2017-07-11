Two Injured In NW OKC House Fire

Two people were injured Tuesday night after a house fire in northwest Oklahoma City.

Two people were injured Tuesday night after a northwest Oklahoma City house fire.

The fire happened about 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 12100 block of Moritz Court near Council Road and NW 122 Street.

The garage was reportedly on fire when firefighters arrived on the scene. The 911 caller told dispatch that a boat "blew up" in the garage. The official cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.

One resident said two were working on a boat when there was an explosion. Firefighters said the garage smells heavily of gas.

Paramedics treated two patients with possible burn injuries and took the two a local hospital. A dog was rescued from the home and is fine.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.