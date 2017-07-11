Two Candidates Run To Replace Ex-Senator Shortey's Seat

Two candidates are hoping to fill the vacant senate seat after ex-Senator Ralph Shortey resigned. On Tuesday, the special election was held in District 44, which covers much of South Oklahoma City and parts of Yukon and Mustang.

Joe Griffin, the Republican candidate, spoke to News 9 on the phone. After several calls, he was unable to set up an interview before the publication. He said it’s a big day, and a busy day. Griffin is feeling confident about the special election. According to his website, Griffin’s platform is to bring more jobs to District 44, focus on tax relief, and build safer streets.

His democratic opponent, Michael Brooks, was going door-to-door near Southwest 71st Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. He was doing some last-minute campaigning to get people to the polls.

“I’m feeling really, really good. I’ve been overwhelmed with the support up until election day. Now it’s all about getting people out to vote,” said Brooks.

Brooks’ biggest focus is educational funding. He said it ties into a qualified workforce when kids have a strong foundation of learning. He also wants to restore trust between residents and elected officials. Brooks’ priority includes fighting for working families.

Polls for the special election close at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday.