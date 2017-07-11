Chickasha Mother, Three Daughters Missing Since Independence Day

The search continues for a missing Chickasha woman and her three children who were last seen more than a week ago.

Investigators now believe mom, Destiny Corsaut, may have changed her appearance. Neither Destiny nor her daughters, ages 2 to 5, have not made contact with family, friends, or law enforcement.

Destiny was last seen leaving the Dollar General in Elgin, at about 11:20 p.m. on July 3. She was supposed to be looking after her daughters, Melanie, Annie, and Isabella, over the Independence Day weekend.

When the girl's custodial father, David Corsaut, showed up at Destiny's apartment Monday night to pick up the girls, he found no one, although he did find her cell phone, keys, wallet, car, and personal belongings.

Law enforcement at this point has no reason to believe the girls have been harmed and say Destiny has possible ties in Lawton and Texas.

If anyone has any information about the family's whereabouts, they are encouraged to contact the Chickasha Police Department.