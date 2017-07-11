Stabbing Reported In SW OKC

Police responded to a disturbance call with one stabbing victim in southwest Oklahoma City, Tuesday morning.

Officers were called out to the scene located at SW 79th and Walker near the Los Pueblos Apartments. Officers said a white male suspect fled the scene in a white car. No other suspect descriptions has been given.

Officers said the victim was stabbed in the hand and taken to the hospital. No other injuries are known at this time. Authorities are still working to determine what started the disturbance.

