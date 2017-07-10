Bethany Looking To Revitalize 23rd Street

Bethany is getting a new public library. Bethany voters passed an $8.18 million bond to build a new library.

More revitalization coming to 23rd street only this time it's not in Oklahoma City. Bethany is hoping to capitalize on the success of Oklahoma City's Uptown District.

In the past 5 years the Uptown District has attracted restaurants, festivals and entertainment. It's the same thing Bethany is hoping for a couple miles straight up the road.

“Ready to be a boom right here on 23rd street,” said City Councilmember Curtis Moore.

Moore points to an abundance of available property primed for building. Additionally, in the past 5 years the council reversed several old blue laws that limited alcohol sales in restaurants. And now he says aggressive city leadership is anxious to bring in new business.

“We will bend over backwards for anyone who wants to come into Bethany.”

Councilmember Moore says a majority of the city's revenue comes from along 23rd street, so this is a priority. The city says they want to turn 23rd street into an actual district, and plan to invest in improvements to the streets, road signs and landscaping.

“We’re banking on: if you build it they will come,” says Moore.