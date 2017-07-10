Average Gas Prices In OKC Rise $0.09 Cents In Past Week

Average retail gasoline prices in Oklahoma City have risen 0.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.95/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 669 gas outlets in Oklahoma City. This compares with the national average that has increased 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.25/g.

Including the change in gas prices in Oklahoma City during the past week, prices yesterday were 1 cent per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 1.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has decreased 7.9 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 2.7 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

Call it the summer blues at the pump- prices may fluctuate mildly in the weeks ahead, but we'll be bouncing near the summer low price for some time- don't expect much improvement in prices from for the rest of the summer. In fact to counter that, if we see the Atlantic become more active hurricane wise, we could see more price support in both oil and gasoline prices, so keep that in mind, said Patrick DeHaan, Senior Petroleum Analyst for Gasbuddy.com

Areas near Oklahoma City and their current gas price climate:

Tulsa- $1.93/g, up 10.0 cents per gallon from last week's $1.83/g.

Wichita- $2.06/g, up 10.6 cents per gallon from last week's $1.95/g.

Oklahoma- $2.00/g, up 3.3 cents per gallon from last week's $1.97/g.