Perimeter Set Up Around Hinton Prison After 'Situation' Reported

Multiple law enforcement agencies have been called to respond to a "situation" at a prison in Hinton, according to the Town of Hinton's Facebook page.

The Caddo County Sheriff's Office reported approximately 250 to 300 inmates have taken to the yard and have refused to go back inside the prison.

A law enforcement source at the scene said two guards were initially taken prisoner but they were able to get to safety.

According to the post, the perimeter around the prison has not been breached.

The Great Plains prison in Hinton is a private prison run by the GEO Group and is under contract for the Federal Bureau of Prisons. The prison reopened in 2014 and holds approximately 1,900 federal prisoners.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.