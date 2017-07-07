OKC Mother Charged With Death Of Daughter Will Go To Trial

An Oklahoma City woman accused of murdering her adult daughter appeared was in court Friday, July 7.

Juanita Gomez, 50, is charged with the murder of her 33-year-old daughter Geneva Gomez. Police said Gomez killed her daughter by forcing a crucifix down her throat.

Gomez’s preliminary hearing was held in Judge Lisa Hammond’s courtroom. The murder defendant listened closely as two witnesses recalled the disturbing details of August 27, 2016. It was that day police said Gomez attacked, beat and watched her daughter die.

The victim’s boyfriend Franciso Merlos took the stand first. He told prosecution and defense attorneys, he came to Gomez's house with a friend to check on his girlfriend because he had not heard from her in a day. He saw his girlfriend dead on the kitchen floor and said Gomez told him, “The devil got her daughter."

He also recalled Gomez putting him in a headlock as he tried to leave the house. Merlos said he was in shock and called 911 in his friend’s car.

The boyfriend's friend, Michael Jackson, shared details of what he remembered after entering Gomez's house. He said he saw Geneva Gomez on the kitchen floor with her arms sprawled out like a cross and a cross on her chest.

Both witnesses said the mother's hands were swollen and she was carrying an ice pack or bandage.

Attorneys then questioned the responding officer about the crime scene. Officer Brian Hoffman said the murder victim was on her back with her arms spread like a cross, a cross on top of her chest and her face was badly swollen and bleeding. Hoffman also said the victim’s hands and legs were bruised. He recalls Gomez telling him her daughter could not sleep because she was possessed. Gomez told the officer her daughter had a demonic voice and said she would kill her.

The homicide detective was the last to take the stand. He recalled Gomez’s demeanor as unnervingly calm the day her daughter was murdered.

Gomez told the detective her daughter was talking and acting as if she was possessed by the devil and that is why she forced the crucifix in her mouth.

Witness and law enforcement testimony lasted three hours. Gomez was visibly upset and crying as she was escorted back to the Oklahoma County Jail.

The judge bound Gomez over for trial and denied her bond. Gomez’s next court date is July 26.