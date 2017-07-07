Semi Spills Payload After Rollover Crash On EB I-40 Near Yukon

A semi lost its load after crashing into a concrete barrier on the eastbound side of Interstate 40, near Yukon, Friday afternoon.

First responders were called out to the crash on I-40, just to the east of Garth Brook Blvd. The semi, hauling concrete forms, crashed into the outside concrete guardrail and rolled, spilling its cargo into the ditch and onto the highway.

It is unclear if any other vehicles are involved in the crash.

Authorities had to shut down the two outside lanes of the highway near the crash scene while crews work to clear the debris. An ambulance was also called to the scene, but the semi driver's injuries appear to be minor.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.