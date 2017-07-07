Clif Bar Recalls Some Products After Nut Allergy Reports - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Clif Bar Recalls Some Products After Nut Allergy Reports

Posted: Updated:
EMERYVILLE, Calif. -

A popular protein bar company is recalling some of its products due to nut allergy concerns.

The FDA announced the recall by Clif Bar & Company on Wednesday, saying the company discovered the issue "when it received a small number of consumer complaints alleging peanut or tree nut allergic reactions."

There are no confirmed illnesses linked with the recall as of now, the FDA said.

The bars in question include CLIF BUILDER'S Chocolate Mint bar and two flavors marketed for kids, CLIF Kid Zbar Protein Chocolate Mint and CLIF Kid Zbar Protein Chocolate Chip.

The snack bars may contain nuts not listed on the label, possibly including peanuts, almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, walnuts or coconut.

The total number of bars involved in the recall is not currently available, a spokesperson told CBS News in an email.

The FDA said the company is voluntarily recalling the bars as a "precautionary safety step" for people with peanut and other nut allergies.

"People with an allergy to peanuts and these specific tree nuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction. The company is strongly advising consumers who have peanut and these specific tree nut allergies not to consume these bars," the FDA said.

The affected products are sold in retail stores and online throughout the U.S. and include the following codes: 72225260044, 72225260144, 72225219110, and 72225221911.

The products should be thrown out, or customers who wish to return the bars can take them back to the store where they were purchased and make an exchange or receive a full refund.

For more information or questions, consumers can call CLIF Bar's peanut and tree nut allergy alert hotline at 866-526-1970.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.