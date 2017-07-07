Clif Bar Recalls Some Products After Nut Allergy Reports

A popular protein bar company is recalling some of its products due to nut allergy concerns.

The FDA announced the recall by Clif Bar & Company on Wednesday, saying the company discovered the issue "when it received a small number of consumer complaints alleging peanut or tree nut allergic reactions."

There are no confirmed illnesses linked with the recall as of now, the FDA said.

The bars in question include CLIF BUILDER'S Chocolate Mint bar and two flavors marketed for kids, CLIF Kid Zbar Protein Chocolate Mint and CLIF Kid Zbar Protein Chocolate Chip.

The snack bars may contain nuts not listed on the label, possibly including peanuts, almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, walnuts or coconut.

The total number of bars involved in the recall is not currently available, a spokesperson told CBS News in an email.

The FDA said the company is voluntarily recalling the bars as a "precautionary safety step" for people with peanut and other nut allergies.

"People with an allergy to peanuts and these specific tree nuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction. The company is strongly advising consumers who have peanut and these specific tree nut allergies not to consume these bars," the FDA said.

The affected products are sold in retail stores and online throughout the U.S. and include the following codes: 72225260044, 72225260144, 72225219110, and 72225221911.

The products should be thrown out, or customers who wish to return the bars can take them back to the store where they were purchased and make an exchange or receive a full refund.

For more information or questions, consumers can call CLIF Bar's peanut and tree nut allergy alert hotline at 866-526-1970.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.