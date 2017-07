Police need your help identifying the suspect(s) responsible for vehicle burglary in Yukon, from June 30.

Parents at the Children's New World, located on Garth Brooks Boulevard, told police two separate vehicles working together would check to see if any unattended vehicles were left unlocked. The suspects then took personal items from inside an unlocked vehicle before leaving the area.

If you recognize the suspects or vehicle in the attached images, contact the Yukon Police Department at 405-350-5520.