DEQ Issues Ozone Watch Today

The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality is issuing an ozone watch for the Oklahoma City area today due to their concern that high levels will affect certain people.

People with lung or heart disease should be aware increased pollution may cause them to experience problems.

The ozone affects everyone differently. It can cause throat irritation, coughing, chest pain, shortness of breath, or aggravation of asthma. These symptoms are worsened by exercise and heavy activity.

Some ways you can beat it today are carpooling, staying indoors, wait to get gas until the levels go down, and avoid mowing your lawn today.

If the levels get any higher, an Air Quality Health Advisory will be issued.