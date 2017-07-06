Your 2 Cents: CNN Responding To Wrestling Video Tweeted By President Trump

CNN tracked down the man who doctored up the old Wrestlemania video that the President tweeted out portraying Mr. Trump body slamming CNN. The network warned the creator that they would release his identity if he did it again. They have been blasted from all sides for the way they reacted to the video.

Deborah first, "Like a bully who can dish it out, but cannot take it. OBTW: threatening a private individual with blackmail is a crime."

Carol says, “CNN is wrong, but Trump needs to stop his reactions to all these news media and focus on why he was voted for."

Jerrie writes, "Just report the news! Trump loves pushing their buttons and they jump every time! Not news just silly stuff!"

From Mickie, "Some media have lost credibility as far as I'm concerned. But Trump should not respond to them because he loses credibility no matter how much good he does for the country."

Ann says, "My feeling is that if everyone would ignore this insaniac and his sophomoric behavior."

Carl writes, "CNN needs to be honest with themselves and with the nation...You can only push people so far then they are going to push back."

Don fired this out, "CNN proves again they are the worldwide leader in Fake News."

And finally, Debbie says, "Walter Cronkite would roll over in his grave."

