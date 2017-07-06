3.5 Magnitude Temblor Rumbles In Grant County

A mid-three-point earthquake rattled residents in the northern Oklahoma town of Jefferson, Thursday morning.

The 3.5 magnitude temblor was recorded around 10:20 a.m., three miles north northeast of the town of Jefferson in Grant County, at a depth of a little more than half a mile.

No damage or injuries have been reported with this quake.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest ones felt by humans. Damage is more likely with quakes at magnitudes of 4.0 and greater.

To see the News 9 seismograph, visit the News 9 earthquake page.