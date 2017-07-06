The Beach Boys Coming Back To Oklahoma

Tickets are now on sale to see The Beach Boys, who will be making a stop in Oklahoma for a second straight year to help a great cause.

America’s Band, featuring Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, will put on a benefit concert on October 21 at 7 p.m. to help raise money for the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma’s Food for Kids program. The concert will be held at Riverwind Casino in Norman and all net proceeds from the show will be donated to Food for Kids.

Last year, the band’s benefit concert raised more than $33,000 for the Food for Kids program, the equivalent of more than 167,000 meals. Surf rock icon Dean Torrence, of Jan and Dean, will also be on hand to guest star with The Beach Boys.

Tickets can be purchased at riverwind.com, by calling (405) 322-6464, or in person at the Riverwind Box Office.