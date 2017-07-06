The Beach Boys Coming Back To Oklahoma

Police in Chickasha are turning to the public for help locating a mother and her three young children, missing since July 2.More >>
Police in Chickasha are turning to the public for help locating a mother and her three young children, missing since July 2.More >>
Lawton Police are currently searching for Jeremy Marshall, who escaped the city jail Wednesday, July 5.More >>
Lawton Police are currently searching for Jeremy Marshall, who escaped the city jail Wednesday, July 5.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.