OSBI Investigating Inmate's Death At The Oklahoma County Jail

Authorities are investigating after an inmate was found dead at the Oklahoma County Jail on Wednesday.

The inmate, who has not yet been identified, is believed to have committed suicide, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) are not releasing the circumstances surrounding the inmate’s death until their investigation is concluded. The victim’s name will be released pending notification of next of kin.

The Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of death.