Edmond Man Arrested For Possession, Distribution Of Child Porn - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Edmond Man Arrested For Possession, Distribution Of Child Porn

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
EDMOND, Oklahoma -

An Edmond man was arrested, accused of possessing and distributing child pornography, after a months-long investigation by police.

Police arrested 42-year-old Travis McFarland in late June after serving a search warrant at his Edmond home, located in the 300 block of Memory Ln.

According to the report, the investigation began in January 2017 when officers discovered videos containing child pornography being downloaded and shared on a file-sharing network.

Investigators determined McFarland’s location after tracking the IP address used to download the obscene videos.

On June 30, police served a search warrant at the home and took McFarland into custody. He was booked on complaints of possession of obscene materials, distribution of child pornography and violation of the computer crimes act. Details on a possible bond were not released. 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.