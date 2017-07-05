Edmond Man Arrested For Possession, Distribution Of Child Porn

An Edmond man was arrested, accused of possessing and distributing child pornography, after a months-long investigation by police.

Police arrested 42-year-old Travis McFarland in late June after serving a search warrant at his Edmond home, located in the 300 block of Memory Ln.

According to the report, the investigation began in January 2017 when officers discovered videos containing child pornography being downloaded and shared on a file-sharing network.

Investigators determined McFarland’s location after tracking the IP address used to download the obscene videos.

On June 30, police served a search warrant at the home and took McFarland into custody. He was booked on complaints of possession of obscene materials, distribution of child pornography and violation of the computer crimes act. Details on a possible bond were not released.