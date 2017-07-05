Patrick Patterson Commits To Thunder On Three-Year Deal - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Patrick Patterson Commits To Thunder On Three-Year Deal

By Ben Smith, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Free agent forward Patrick Patterson has agreed to a three-year deal with the Thunder worth $16.4 million according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 28-year-old veteran averaged 6.8 points and 4.5 rebounds for Toronto last year. Patterson shot 37.2 percent from three-point range, 71.7 percent on free throws and was a versatile defender for the Raptors.

Patterson should prove to be a bargain buy to replace the out-bound Taj Gibson, who agreed to a two-year, $28 million deal with Minnesota. The Thunder are now officially out of the Rudy Gay sweepstakes too.

With Patterson set to make just $5.2 million a year, Sam Presti and the Thunder can now focus on bringing back restricted free agent Andre Roberson.

