Uncle Charged With Murder In Abuse Death Of OKC Infant

Oklahoma City Police upgraded an Oklahoma City man's child abuse charge to murder after an infant he was arrested for abusing in the spring died in June.

On April 1, police were referred to the Quail Lake Apartments at Memorial and Penn for a welfare check on an unresponsive 4-month-old. The infant, Darren Cosby, Jr., was taken to the hospital where authorities determined the child sustained injuries consistent with child abuse.

Darren Cosby, Jr., died on June 7.

Isaiah Cosby, 22, Darren's uncle, was arrested for the abuse on April 6. On July 3, Isaiah's charge was amended to first degree murder. He currently resides at the Oklahoma County Jail.