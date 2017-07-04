One Injured, Suspect At Large After Shooting At West OKC Motel

One person was shot after an altercation in the parking lot of a motel on the far west side of Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

Officers were called out to the scene at the Rodeway Inn and Suites located near S. Rockwell Ave. and Interstate 40.

Authorities tell News 9 two men were fighting in the parking lot when one of them pulled a gun and shot the other. The victim, only identified as an adult male, was taken from the scene in serious condition. However, police say he is expected to survive.

There is no information regarding a suspect at this time.

