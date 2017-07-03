Thunderstorms Expected In Much Of Oklahoma Monday Night - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Thunderstorms Expected In Much Of Oklahoma Monday Night

Another hot and humid day for most of us in Oklahoma Monday, but the threat for severe storms is increasing this evening and tonight.

Thunderstorms will form in northwest Oklahoma Monday afternoon after 3 p.m., form a line, and move southeast throughout the evening into the night. The high amount of instability ensures these storms will be severe, posing a threat for golf ball size hail and damaging wind gusts up to 80 mph.

The storms will form after 3 p.m. or 4 p.m. and quickly move southeast toward central Oklahoma later Monday evening and night. OKC will likely see storms anywhere from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., where the severe threat for large hail and damaging wind gusts will continue.

The line of storms should move quickly through the area, exiting after midnight.

