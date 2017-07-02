Traffic Backed Up After Crash Blocks Eastbound I-44 In NW OKC

Traffic is backed up after a crash involving a tractor-trailer blocks the eastbound lanes of Interstate 44.

The crash happened east of the Pennsylvania Avenue exit on I-44. The trailer, which was hauling oranges, overturned and blocked all lanes of eastbound traffic. Haz-mat crews have been called to the scene.

Other vehicles are driving on the shoulder of the road to pass the crash.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.