Traffic Backed Up After Crash Blocks Eastbound I-44 In NW OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Traffic Backed Up After Crash Blocks Eastbound I-44 In NW OKC

Posted: Updated:
Traffic is backed up after a crash involving a tractor-trailer blocks the eastbound lanes of Interstate 44. Traffic is backed up after a crash involving a tractor-trailer blocks the eastbound lanes of Interstate 44.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Traffic is backed up after a crash involving a tractor-trailer blocks the eastbound lanes of Interstate 44.

The crash happened east of the Pennsylvania Avenue exit on I-44. The trailer, which was hauling oranges, overturned and blocked all lanes of eastbound traffic. Haz-mat crews have been called to the scene.

Other vehicles are driving on the shoulder of the road to pass the crash. 

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.