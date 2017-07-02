Timberwolves, Taj Gibson Reportedly Agree To 2-Year, $28M Deal - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Timberwolves, Taj Gibson Reportedly Agree To 2-Year, $28M Deal

According to The Vertical's Shams Charania, the Minnesota Timberwolves and free agent big man Taj Gibson have agreed to a two-year, $28 million deal. According to The Vertical's Shams Charania, the Minnesota Timberwolves and free agent big man Taj Gibson have agreed to a two-year, $28 million deal.

Tom Thibodeau is getting the band back together. According to The Vertical's Shams Charania, the Minnesota Timberwolves and free agent big man Taj Gibson have agreed to a two-year, $28 million deal.

Sam Amick of USA Today added that there is no option on the second year of Gibson's deal. This will reunite Gibson with Thibodeau, his former coach with the Chicago Bulls, and Jimmy Butler, the former Bulls star. 

The move solidifies Minnesota's frontcourt rotation, which also includes future superstar Karl-Anthony Towns, Gorgui Dieng and Nemanja Bjelica. Gibson can play both power forward and center, and along with Butler will bring defensive aptitude and intensity to a roster that sorely needed it. Great value, and a great fit. 

This is the second move in short succession for the 32-year old power forward. After spending the first seven seasons of his career in Chicago, Gibson was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder along with Doug McDermott at the deadline last season. In 78 games between the Bulls and Thunder, he averaged 10.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. 

