OKC Police Release Photo Of Possible Murder Witness

There is new information in an on-going murder investigation. Oklahoma City police need help locating a possible witness in the death of Jose Lopez, 29. Detectives released a photo Friday of a woman they need to identify.

Lopez was discovered dead on June 13 by investigators under a bridge near West Reno and Council Road. It was on June 10 when the victim’s fiancé called officers to report he never returned home after a night out at the OK Corral nightclub.

Police determined Lopez was likely dumped off the metro bridge and his injuries were consistent with that of a homicide.

Weeks later, detectives are still seeking answers to his death. So is the man’s family. Lopez’s father has asked the public to take a good look at the woman in the newly released photo.

Detectives released the surveillance picture on social media in hopes that someone would recognize her.

“They do have information that leads them to believe that the woman in the photograph may know something about the case,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “In other words, she is a witness or maybe a witness to something that happened.”

Lopez's father said his son did not have any enemies and he is not sure how he knew or if he knew the woman in the photo. Police have not developed any suspects in the case.

Knight said the person in the photo could be of great help to the investigation.

“They do not know her identity but they do want to speak with her,” said Knight. “If she sees this or if anyone knows who she is, we want to hear from her.”

The medical examiner’s office said this is still a pending case and further studies such as a toxicology test are needed to complete the report. Anyone with information as to the identity of the woman in the photo can contact the homicide tip-line at (405) 297-1200.