Storm Chances, Some Severe, Possible In Oklahoma

Storms will likely develop along and ahead of a cold front late Friday afternoon, likely after 4 p.m. These will stretch from just north of I-44 from Lawton to just north of I-40 around Sallisaw.

Central Oklahoma still has a likely chance of seeing these showers and storms, some of which will become strong to severe, with hail up to the size of tennis balls and wind gusts to 80 mph.

These storms will slowly move south and east late this evening with better coverage of storms in southeast Oklahoma.

