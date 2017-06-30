New OSCO Substation To House Deer Creek Patrol Headquarters

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's office confirmed a new partnership with Francis Tuttle Technology Center to officially open a new headquarters for the Deer Creek Patrol Division.

The substation, located on Francis Tuttle's Rockwell campus, will also house the Community Services Division. This substation will accept SDA applications and fingerprinting requests.

A grand opening ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 30 by Oklahoma County Sheriff P.D. Taylor and Dr. Michelle Keylon, Deputy Superintendent/COO, Francis Tuttle.