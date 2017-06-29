Dean: Will Sam Presti Leave Thunder For Knicks?

ESPN is reporting that Sam Presti could be a candidate for the New York Knicks President of Basketball Operations job opening. In my opinion, there are strong reasons for Presti to turn down the job if offered, and strong reasons he might choose to bolt for the Big Apple.

REASONS TO STAY IN OKC

- Russell Westbrook’s generational talent along with Presti’s commitment to Russ in his recruitment to surround with talent

- Bad timing with Russ’ impending contract extension and material in those talks

- Brought in friend Billy Donovan to coach

- Good relationship with ownership

- He’s built an impeccable reputation from taking Thunder from Day 1 to very respected

- Leaving franchise with Russ un-signed, especially after KD left, could be crippling to OKC franchise.

- He said after KD left that he’d embrace challenge of re-building contender.

- He has adopted OKC as home: married here, Thunder role, & Humanitarian of Yr.

- Doesn't hurt that Calipari may want the job

REASONS TO LEAVE FOR KNICKS

- Money: Phil Jackson was under $60 million contract at $12 million/year

- What’s are realistic expectations in OKC? Russ? Not free agent destination, current roster, limited money available

- New York could again become free agent destination

- Budding megastar Kristaps Porzingis to build around

- Big city guy from Northeast USA—Boston native

- Chance to return Knicks to glory days

Thanks for reading, I'm keeping my fingers crossed. Many people don't know what they have in Presti. And his loss could be devastating to the franchise.