Storm Chances Increase For NW, NE OK Thursday Evening And Overni

NEWS

Storm Chances Increase For NW, NE OK Thursday Evening And Overnight

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Storms forming over Colorado Thursday evening will make a run for Oklahoma.

There is only a very slight chance we see any storms move into Northwest Oklahoma Thursday evening. Higher storm chances arrive in Northern and Northeast Oklahoma overnight. There is a low threat that these will be severe with large hail and damaging wind.

Central Oklahoma will see partly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping to the low 70's Thursday evening.

Rain and storm chances increase for the OKC metro Friday evening.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
