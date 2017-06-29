OKC Pet Cemetery Bulldozed For Road Project

A major road construction project means the end of a final resting place for local pets near I-240 and Shields.

Until last week, the pet cemetery sat just south of I-240 on the southbound service road.

“You can easily see the broken blocks,” says Rick Pierce, who was shocked and saddened to see the headstones dug up in the past week. “There were families that came here to visit their lost pets.”

Within the past week, crews started taking apart the pet cemetery.

Two years ago, the Oklahoma Dept. of Transportation asked families to claim the headstones before construction began. Pierce doesn't believe too many people made the emotional journey to the cemetery based on the headstones that remained until just recently.

ODOT says construction on the I-240/I-35 interchange and around it will go on for the next five to six years.

“It’s just sad, these were beloved family pets and now they are lost to time,” Pierce added.