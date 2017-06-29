ODOT Uses Clever Signs To Urge Safety

For the last year, Oklahoma's Department of Transportation has been putting a little levity into a very serious message; safety on the highways. especially in work zones. ODOT has been using whimsical and timely signs to spread the word

The signs are a part of ODOT's “Work Zone Wednesday” campaign and they've started to gain a following with signs like "Call your mom today... but not right now" for Mothers’ Day or one for the end of the school year that read " Pop Quiz: what's the speed limit."

They're written by a small group which brainstorms two months in advance. Annahlyse Meyer is one of those brains.

“We really look at what kind of messaging is going to catch drivers' attention,” Meyer said. “The goal is to get them to think about the message and kind of be aware while they're driving.”

Not every idea works and writing on the boards is tight. Getting a clever safety message that's easy to read at 70 mph all in 36 characters is no small feat.

“They're kind of fun!” Meyer said. “We try to get our creative juices flowing and not all of the messages that we come up with are used.”

But when they land on one they use; safer driving is the reward.