Ring Thieves Hit Two Metro Jewelry Stores

Police are investigating similar ring thefts in Moore and Oklahoma City. The thieves are on video swapping fakes for pricey rings.

Oklahoma City police released video Thursday of what appears to be a Hispanic male and female swindling a Zales store employee at the Outlet Shoppes in Oklahoma City.

Police said the couple entered the store on June 23rd and asked the salesperson to see a ring worth $14,000. The female suspect took off the fake ring she was wearing and put on the store’s ring. The police report states the male suspect told the salesperson he was going to his car for his ID and left the store.

“The female who was holding the ring then told the clerk she needed to go out to the car also,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “She handed the clerk a ring back, but it wasn’t the ring she had been looking at.”

The very next day, a similar crime was reported at Lewis Jewelers in Moore. The owner of the store, Tim Lewis, believes it was the same couple.

Lewis said their interaction with his employee is identical to what happened at Zales. The couple looked around awhile at the cases until they spotted on that looked similar to the fake ring the woman was wearing.

He said the male suspect asked about financing and that he needed to go to his car for his ID. Again, the woman swapped the decoy ring and took off with a $32,000 ring.

“What we want to do is get the word out to other jewelers,” Lewis said. “Be on the lookout for these people.”

He is confident the thieves will be caught sooner or later.

“They will mess up and they’ll be caught and prosecuted,” Lewis said. “They will pay.”

Lewis said the couple took off in a new-looking, black suburban that did not have a tag. If you have any information about the crimes contact the Oklahoma City Police Department’s Crime Stoppers line at (405) 235-7300 or the Moore Police Department at (405) 793-5155.