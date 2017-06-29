Thunder Rumors: Presti To Knicks, Gay To OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Thunder Rumors: Presti To Knicks, Gay To OKC

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Knicks Ponder Presti

Thunder general manager Sam Presti is reportedly on the New York Knicks’ radar for the position of team president, a position vacated by Phil Jackson’s dismissal. Presti is still under contract with the Thunder so the Knicks would have to offer OKC something in return if they hire the 40-year-old GM. Toronto president Masai Ujiri has also been mentioned as a candidate for the position.

Thunder Interested In Gay

Free agent small forward Rudy Gay will be courted by the Thunder, per Adrian Wojnarowski. The 30-year-old averaged 18.7 points and 6.3 rebounds in 30 games for the Kings last year before suffering a left Achilles tear.

Gay opted out of a $14.3 million option to stay with the Kings another year so the Thunder would need to make some moves to be able to afford him.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.