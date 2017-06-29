Thunder Rumors: Presti To Knicks, Gay To OKC

Knicks Ponder Presti

Thunder general manager Sam Presti is reportedly on the New York Knicks’ radar for the position of team president, a position vacated by Phil Jackson’s dismissal. Presti is still under contract with the Thunder so the Knicks would have to offer OKC something in return if they hire the 40-year-old GM. Toronto president Masai Ujiri has also been mentioned as a candidate for the position.

Thunder Interested In Gay

Free agent small forward Rudy Gay will be courted by the Thunder, per Adrian Wojnarowski. The 30-year-old averaged 18.7 points and 6.3 rebounds in 30 games for the Kings last year before suffering a left Achilles tear.

Gay opted out of a $14.3 million option to stay with the Kings another year so the Thunder would need to make some moves to be able to afford him.