3.3 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In Woods County

A 3.3 magnitude earthquake was reported in Woods County at approximately 6:31 a.m. Thursday.More >>
A 3.3 magnitude earthquake was reported in Woods County at approximately 6:31 a.m. Thursday.More >>
Oklahoma City leaders will break ground on the new MAPS 3 park downtown today at 10 a.m.More >>
Oklahoma City leaders will break ground on the new MAPS 3 park downtown today at 10 a.m.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.