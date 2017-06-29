City Of Edmond: Temporary Closure On Covell Thursday

City of Edmond officials said contractors will close Covell Road just west of Bryant Avenue, Thursday for safe removal of a tree.

The closure is expected to last from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on the same day. The exact location of the closure is from Birnam Woods Lane to the west side of Bryant Avenue. Officials tell motorists to find alternate routes during construction.

Officials said the tree removal is part of the current intersection widening project taking place in Edmond. The project will add left turn lanes in all directions along Covell Road at both Bryant Avenue and Santa Fe Avenue. The City of Edmond said the project is expected to be completed by late August.