City Of Edmond: Temporary Closure On Covell Thursday - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

City Of Edmond: Temporary Closure On Covell Thursday

Posted: Updated:
EDMOND, Oklahoma -

City of Edmond officials said contractors will close Covell Road just west of Bryant Avenue, Thursday for safe removal of a tree.

The closure is expected to last from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on the same day. The exact location of the closure is from Birnam Woods Lane to the west side of Bryant Avenue. Officials tell motorists to find alternate routes during construction.

Officials said the tree removal is part of the current intersection widening project taking place in Edmond. The project will add left turn lanes in all directions along Covell Road at both Bryant Avenue and Santa Fe Avenue. The City of Edmond said the project is expected to be completed by late August.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.