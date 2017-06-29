Police Set Up Perimeter In Search Of Armed Robbery Suspect In NW OKC

Police search for suspect who fled the scene of an attempted armed-robbery in northwest Oklahoma City.

Authorities believe two suspects were involved in a reported home robbery that took place after 1:00 a.m. near NW 96th and N Western Avenue. According to officials, two black males came into the house, one armed with a hand gun. Police arrested one suspect at the scene, but are still searching for the second suspect.

Officials established a perimeter around the area in search of the missing suspect. A K-9 officer is also assisting in the ground search.

No injuries have been reported. Police have not reported anything stolen at this time.

Stay with News9.com or your News 9 app for more information.