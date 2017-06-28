Your 2 Cents:Will Russell Westbrook Sign Long-Term With The Thunder

Your 2 Cents:Will Russell Westbrook Sign Long-Term With The Thun - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Who would have thought, after Kevin Durant's shocking departure a year ago, that Russell Westbrook would give Oklahoma City Thunder fans one of their most thrilling seasons ever with his MVP experience.

I asked if you think he'll sign long term with the Thunder and how you'd feel if he leaves.

Here's what you had to say:

Teresa first, "After what he did for us last year when we were kicked to the curb by that other guy and signed an extension it gave fans hope. He didn't have to do that. If Russ needs to do what's best for his family and career I'd have no hard feelings."

And Cheryl says, "I hope OKC still has kind words for him, if and when he does decide to leave!"

Most of you felt like Mickey does, "I honestly think he's going to stay. Then again, I thought Durant was going to. However, I think Russell Westbrook will, and will be floored if he leaves."

Gail wrote, "I will be heartbroken! Liked KD but really didn't care when he left"

From Robin, "Russell has seen the wrath of scorned fans, if he leaves he will do it on the up and up and with thanks. But, OKC would be an awesome place to raise a young family."

Finally, Carol writes, "Russell is awesome beyond belief and I hope he stays in OKC, because watching him is one of the greatest joys of this grandmother's life."

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's Your 2 Cents. 

