Russell Westbrook Agrees To Mega Contract Extension With Thunder

Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to a six-year contract extension worth $233 million, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Even though Westbrook signed a three-year, $85 million extension just last summer, he met the qualifications for the super-max contract due to a designated player veteran extension allowed by the new NBA collective bargaining agreement.

Westbrook is coming off a historic season where he eclipsed Oscar Robertson’s 55-year-old triple-double record and joined the Big O as the only two players in league history to average a triple-double for an entire season. Westbrook led the league in scoring with 31.6 points per game to go with 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists. 

