Police Trying To Solve 31-Year-Old Stephens County Cold Case

It’s been 31 years since a Stephens County woman disappeared. Today, police are at her former home using modern technology trying to find some answers.
In May of 1986, Bonnie Duvall was reported missing from her home in Loco, about 40 miles northwest of Ardmore. No arrests were made. Family members say Duvall was last seen fighting with her husband.
Now, police have secured a warrant to search the property. Coming up at 6 p.m., Aaron Brilbeck talks with police and Duvall’s sister.
