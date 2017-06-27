Crews Respond To Crash, With People Trapped Inside, Near Luther

Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash on Route 66 just to the north of Luther, with people trapped inside both vehicles.

First responders were called out to the scene on Route 66, just to the east of N. Luther Rd. Rescuers out of Luther have called for assistance from OKC.

It is unclear how many people are trapped in each vehicle. An exact number of injuries is also unknown, however, one person was extricated from a vehicle and loaded into an ambulance. A medical helicopter has also been requested at the scene.

Authorities have shut down Route 66 in both directions in the area while crews work the scene.

