Senate Delays Health Care Vote Until After July 4 Recess - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Senate Delays Health Care Vote Until After July 4 Recess

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON, D.C. -

The Senate GOP has delayed a vote on its health care legislation until after the July 4 recess, CBS News has confirmed. 

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell informed GOP senators of the delay during their weekly luncheon Tuesday, as the GOP seemingly lacks sufficient support to pass the bill in its current form. 

Moderate Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska welcomed the delay, telling reporters as she left the luncheon, "I think that was an important step. I certainly wasn't ready."  

All Republican senators have been invited to the White House for a meeting about health care Tuesday afternoon. 

Several Republican senators, including Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Sen. Dean Heller of Nevada, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Sen. Mike Lee of Utah have expressed their opposition to the bill as it stands. And at least three Republican senators said they would not support a motion to proceed with the bill without changes.

The delay comes one day after the Congressional Budget Office's Monday report that the Senate GOP bill would leave 22 million more people uninsured, just shy of the 23 million more people the House GOP bill would leave uninsured. 

Paul met with President Trump Tuesday afternoon, and said the president is willing to work on the bill. Last week, Mr. Trump tweeted that he is "very supportive" of the Senate bill. 

The Senate version of the health care bill would roll back Medicaid expansion under Obamacare, end the individual and employer mandates under Obamacare, and potentially allow insurers to charge people with pre-existing conditions far higher premiums. 

The Senate is scheduled to recess all next week for the Independence Day holiday.

CBS News Chief White House Correspondent and Major Garrett and CBS News Congressional Correspondent Nancy Cordes contributed to this report. 

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.