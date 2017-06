Oklahoma City Police are on the lookout for two men believed to be connected to a luggage theft at Will Rogers World Airport.

One suspect was wearing a blue T-shirt and the other was wearing a gray T-shirt.

Both men were caught on surveillance footage; the man in the gray T-shirt can be seen carrying a suitcase up an escalator. Later, both men load the suitcase into a white Dodge Ram pickup and drive off.

If you recognize either suspect, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300. You can also submit a tip online at www.okccrimetips.com. You may be eligible for a cash reward.