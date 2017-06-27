DOC Capacity Reaching Crisis Levels - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

DOC Capacity Reaching Crisis Levels

OKLAHOMA CITY -

In just a few hours, the director of the Department of Corrections will release details on what he calls a prisoner population crisis.

Not only does DOC director Joe Allbaugh say the current situation is in crisis but if nothing is done, it will get even worse.

Currently, the entire corrections system in Oklahoma has 62,487 inmates, putting the system at 109 percent capacity, the second highest overall incarceration rate in the nation and first with incarcerated women. Oklahoma is on track to being number one in the next two years.

For many lawmakers, criminal justice reform is a bipartisan issue. Rep. Leslie Osbourn argues mental health reform, substance abuse counseling, and jobs training need to be a focus.

"If we don’t do those things, these people are going to be back in prison. And remember, they're going to live down from you. We need to be doing things proactively so we can change the status quo."

Today's press conference with DOC director Allbaugh is at 1 p.m. We'll have complete coverage on News 9.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
