My 2 Cents: Russell Westbrook Wins MVP

Congratulations to Russell Westbrook on winning the NBA's Most Valuable Player Award. He deserved it, and I think this city and state wanted to see him get it even more than KD's three years ago, not a knock on Durant.

Whatever Russell decides to do in the future, I won't forget this moment. #0 with a big smile on his face walking through a line of relieved Thunder fans after he re-signed with the Thunder.  

It made me think at the time, Westbrook relished the chance to be out from under Durant's shadow.

But nobody expected him to shatter so many records, and to carry the Thunder so far. I honestly don't think Kevin Durant could have done that if he'd been the one Thunder star left behind.

Late next week, we could hear whether Russell Westbrook MVP is going to stick around Oklahoma City for several more years, or move on to another team.

I think, I certainly hope, he'll stay, but then I was also sure KD was going to stay.  

So to Russell, I just want to say, no city is going to appreciate you more than Oklahoma City, but you've given us everything you have, a legendary season of talent, effort, and thrills and whatever happens, we thank you. 
--
I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.  
 

