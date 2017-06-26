Officer Recovering After Being Hit By Alleged Drunk Driver

A small town police officer remains in the hospital after he was hit by an alleged drunk driver this weekend.

A small town police officer remains in the hospital after he was hit by an alleged drunk driver this weekend.

Officer Bradley Jackson of Agra was sitting in his patrol car next to the street when a pickup crashed into his patrol car and another parked car.

Jackson was just seven minutes from the end of his shift early Sunday morning. He had been parked, doing traffic enforcement and talking with a friend in another car who happened to be a volunteer firefighter, when both vehicles were hit.

"(I was) just visiting with him. We were sitting there we were just hit all the sudden. Didn't really know what happened at first," said Austin Wright.

Wright got out of his car, rushed to the semi-conscious officer's side, then pulled him out of the mangled wreckage and called for help.

"The car started to smoke so I thought it was on fire, so I pulled him out a ways from the car," Wright recalled.

Police arrived and arrested 37-year-old Jason Eddards, of Cushing, on a drunk driving complaint.

Jackson has a partially collapsed lung, a few broken ribs and a lot of bruises. Wright said there's only one place for Eddards.

"He needs to go to jail. He needs to stay there,” Wright said. “I don't really have any remorse for him."