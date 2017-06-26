Semi Involved In Multi-Vehicle Crash On I-44, Near Luther

Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle accident, involving a semi, on the eastbound side of Interstate 44, near Luther.

According to the Department of Public Safety (DPS), the crash, involving two vehicles and the semi, occurred in a construction zone just to the east of Pottawatomie Rd. in Lincoln County.

Authorities shut down the eastbound side of the highway at 5:40 p.m. in the area of Mile Marker 150, while crews work the scene. Due to the traffic tie-up in the area, a number of secondary rear-end crashes, involving a charter bus and six other vehicles, have occurred about a mile and a half west of the first crash.

The cause of the initial crash has not yet been determined. EMSA was called to the scene, as was did a medical helicopter, but amazingly, authorities say no one was seriously injured.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.