Man Accused Of Sexual Battery At OKC Pride Parade

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Police arrested 55-year-old Sixto Martinez Saturday afternoon on a complaint of sexual battery.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

An Oklahoma City man is behind bars, accused of groping another man at the Pride Parade on Saturday.

Police arrested 55-year-old Sixto Martinez Saturday afternoon on a complaint of sexual battery.

According to the report, the 20-year-old victim and his girlfriend were at the parade when they were approached by Martinez. Martinez complimented the victim on his appearance and asked to take a photo with him. The victim agreed and took two photos with Martinez, using Martinez’s iPhone.

The victim then said Martinez told him it was his birthday and asked for a dollar. The victim told him no, but then said Martinez pulled out his own dollar and said “I’m gonna give you a dollar.” The victim told police Martinez took the dollar and shoved it down his pants and started “fishing around.”

The victim said he jumped back, obviously shocked and offended at what had taken place, and Martinez just walked off. The victim and his girlfriend flagged down some security guards and told them what had happened. The security guards kept an eye on Martinez until police arrived.

A witness told police they saw Martinez taking photos with other young males while he walked through the crowd. When the officers met with Martinez, and told him why they were there, they say he told them he only “tipped” and did not like young boys.

Martinez was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail for sexual battery. His bond was set at $5,000.

