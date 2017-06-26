31-Year-Old Cold Case Reopened In Stephens County - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

31-Year-Old Cold Case Reopened In Stephens County

By Sylvia Corkill, News 9
Megan Holt Davis Facebook page
LOCO, Oklahoma -

In May of 1986, Frankie "Bonnie" Duvall was reported missing from the Loco area, which is about 40 miles northwest of Ardmore. The circumstances surrounding her disappearance were considered suspicious at the time but no arrests were made.

This morning, a search warrant was executed in southeastern Stephens County at Duvall's former home. OSBI, Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office, Duncan Police Department, District Six Attorney's Office, and the Stephens County Sheriff's Department are working together.

Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney says currently grass and heavy brush are being cleared from the site in order to search the area with ground radar before digging.

The search is expected to last throughout the week.

A family member asked in a Facebook post for anyone with information about this incident to please call the Stephens County Sheriff's Office at 580-255-3131.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
