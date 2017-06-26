Armed Robbery At SW OKC E-Z Mart, Suspect Wanted

Authorities are responding to an armed robbery call in southwest Oklahoma City, Monday morning.

According to police, a man walked in an E-Z Mart convenience store near SW 44th and S Independence Avenue. The clern said he was wearing black clothes and a bandana. He showed the cashier a black revolver and demanded money. The suspect got away with an unknown amount of cash and cigarettes.

Officials are unsure if he fled by foot or via vehicle. A detailed suspect description is not available at this time.

